All employees at private educational institutions in Sharjah, except those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, are now required to undergo a PCR test every 14 days.

Sharjah: Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has confirmed that it is evaluating the prevailing situation over the COVID-19 pandemic and has issued a circular to update the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools and private educational institutions.

In its circular, SPEA stated that based on the developments related to COVID-19, and in the interest of the safety of all staff and students at educational institutions in Sharjah, all workers in private schools and educational institutions must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test every 14 days, except for workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. If any staff member obtains a medical report or certificate approved by the health authorities, stating that they could not receive the vaccine owing to any prevailing medical condition, then it is incumbent upon the administration of the private institution concerned to ensure that the employee concerned undergoes a PCR test every 14 days.

The circular stipulated that if workers at private educational institutions need to visit the authority’s headquarters, they must present a negative PCR test report no more than three days old before entering the authority’s premises, except for those workers who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The circular indicated that all educational institutions of the emirate are committed to feeding the TAMAM educational platform with information regarding the number of teachers and employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the results of the tests conducted for COVID-19 and any other information that may be required by the authorities.