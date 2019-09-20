Dubai: The second Fertility Middle East Conference got underway at the Sofitel in Dubai Downtown on Friday with over 400 IVF specialists in attendance. The two-day event is organised by HealthPlus Fertility Centres, part of the United Eastern Medical Services and is accredited by Dubai Health Authority. Lectures on day one focused around the latest fertility treatment techniques and advanced technologies. Scientific papers were also presented on pregnancy complications and infertility problems. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, CEO and Managing Director of UEMedical Group in Abu Dhabi also revealed that as part of the group’s expansion plan, Dh50 million was being allocated to construct two new IVF centres in Saudi Arabia, one in Jeddah, which will be operational within weeks, and the second in Riyadh to be launched in 2020.