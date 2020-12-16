Key officials at the launch of Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services for Sudan Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services flagged off its 14th mobile medical services for Sudan from Aster Hospital in Al Qusais.

Launched by Aster DM Healthcare in 2012 to provide quality healthcare to people living in areas with little or no healthcare facility, Aster Volunteers have their footprints in countries like India, Philippines, Oman and Ethiopia, besides the UAE. They have impacted more than two million lives and have 27,000 associated volunteers who run various initiatives under the programme.

The 14th medical unit has been launched in partnership with Big Heart Foundation.

The current medical unit for Sudan was launched in the presence of Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to the UAE, Ghanim Ahmed Yahia, Acting Consul General of the Republic of Sudan for Dubai and northern Emirates; Khalifa Hassan Abdul Karim Al Darrai, Executive Director, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics UAE; officials from Big Heart Foundation, delegates from Aster and other guests.

Dr Puri said, “Unavailability of access to proper healthcare facilities is a challenge that afflicts many countries worldwide and we are glad to see that Aster through its CSR programme Aster Volunteers is able to deliver such meaningful impact in areas where people need it the most.”

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “One of the missions of Aster Volunteers is to reach the doorsteps of people in need of medical services but do not have the resources. The Mobile Medical Services shall provide access to primary medical care to such marginalized population of Sudan. Many countries in Africa including Sudan requires such support and this is our second Aster Mobile Medical Service initiative in the continent after the first introduction in Ethiopia. We are extremely thankful to Ministry of Health in Sudan and Big Heart Foundation for partnering with us on this shared mission.”