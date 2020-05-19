Dubai Municipality oversee 70,000 food supervisors in each establishment Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: Dubai Municipality is overseeing 72,108 mandatory hygeine supervisors in food establishments across the emirate, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Hygiene supervisors are subject to specialised training courses by Dubai Municipality at three levels according to the activities of the food establishments and their classifications (high, medium, and low risk), and a certificate is awarded after successfully passing the test to exercise their roles and responsibilities,” said Jehaina Hassan Al Ali, Acting Manager, Permits and Applied Nutrition Section.

“We confirm the commitment of all food establishments, to authorise a responsible hygiene supervisor, who has received appropriate training and holds a certificate in food safety. This hygiene supervisor could be the Person In Charge (PIC), who effectively manages food safety practices in the establishment and is responsible for all employees and customers of the establishment following the established policies and procedures to ensure food safety,” said Al Ali.

“The role of the hygiene supervisor, who is the link between establishment and Dubai Municipality, is to supervise all daily operations related to the safety of preparing, displaying and transporting food with an inspection checklist approved by the Municipality’s Food Safety Department and share daily reports via the interactive Foodwatch platform. The supervisor should also follow up the application of the necessary corrective measures in case there are violations monitored by the responsible inspector during routine inspection visits and should also communicate with the inspector what action has been taken through the smart inspection system,” she explained.

It is also one of the roles of the hygiene supervisor to train the employees of the food establishment about the basics of food hygiene and safety and adhering to the conditions issued by Dubai Municipality, Al Ali pointed out.