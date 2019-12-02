His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority was received by Dr. Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission during his official tour of India. Image Credit:

Dubai: A high level delegation headed by Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is on a three-day visit to India’s prominent hospitals in Kerala, Bangalore and Mumbai to explore opportunities to collaborate in the healthcare sector.

The India-UAE partnership dates back centuries and the visit aims to explore and boost collaboration opportunities in specialised fields of healthcare.

Al Qutami said, “This visit will help foster new partnerships with leading healthcare organisations and we are keen to share experiences and expertise with the aim to further bolster the health sector in Dubai and provide world-class patient centered care.”

The areas of collaboration include medical research, cancer care, cardiology, organ transplant, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.

The delegation began its visit of health facilities in India in Kochi. They visited the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Kochi.

Al Qutami was received by Dr Rajesh Pai, Medical Superintendent, Dr Vishal Marwaha Principal, Amrita Medical College and Dr Sudheer OV, Head of Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary and transplant surgeries.

The two sides discussed collaboration and knowledge transfer particularly in the field of specific expertise such as robotic donor hepatectomy for liver transplantation and organ transplant surgeries for hand, pancreas, heart, liver and kidney transplant.

They also discussed collaboration opportunities in the field of medical research and medical education.

The delegation also visited Aster Medcity in Kochi. Al Qutami was received by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Al Qutami was given an overview of Aster Medcity which is a 670-bed JCI and NABH accredited quaternary care facility with one Multispeciality Hospital and 10 dedicated Centres of Excellence.