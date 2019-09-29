Treatment packages worth Dh250,000 were given free of charge to those in need

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) revealed that 18 dialysis patients benefited from the authority’s Save a Life initiative.

The Save a Life initiative was launched by the authority in March to elevate the financial burden of dialysis patients with limited means by providing dialysis packages.

It is estimated that more than 550 million people worldwide are affected by chronic kidney disease, and millions die each year because they do not have access to treatment such as dialysis.

Dialysis is a way of cleaning blood when kidneys can no longer do the job. It gets rid of the body’s waste, extra salt and water, and helps to control blood pressure.

Those who need dialysis are people who lost 85 to 90 per cent of their kidney function.

A healthy person’s kidneys filter around 120 to 150 quarts of blood each day. If the kidneys are not working correctly, waste builds up in the blood. Eventually, this can lead to coma and death.

Salim Bin Lahej, Head of Health Fund Office at DHA, revealed that the 18 patients received treatment worth Dh250,000, adding that the Save a Life initiative includes two packages for the two types of dialysis, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

“The first package, which is for patients who require hemodialysis includes a five-day hospital admission, placing a long-term hemodialysis catheter and five hemodialysis sessions,” explained Bin Lahej. “This package also includes the medical tests required before undertaking the treatment.”

He said that the second package targets patients who require peritoneal dialysis. This package includes the surgery to place the tube [catheter] into part of the abdomen, three day hospital admission and the tests required prior to the treatment.

Diabetes is the most common cause of kidney failure and high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. Other problems that can cause kidney failure include: Autoimmune diseases and genetic diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, to name a few.

Bin Lahej revealed that those eligible to apply for the initiative must provide the following documents: a salary certificate, valid UAE residency (tourist visas are not accepted), letter from work proving the patient does not have health insurance, an account statement and proof that the patient has not received or is receiving financial aid from another party.