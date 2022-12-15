Sharjah: The Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in Sharjah announced on Wednesday the launch of the sixth edition of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament.

The contest will run from January 7, 2023, to March 18, with the participation of around 1,500 players in 140 teams. The tournament will hold competitions in five sports disciplines. The announcement came during a press conference at the LSDA headquarters.

The press conference was attended by Salem Youssef Al Qaseer, LSDA chairman; Saeed Al Ajil, sports expert at Sharjah Sports Council, and other LSDA officials and representatives of government departments, strategic partners and sponsors.

Officials during the press conference in Sharjah to announce details of the tournament's upcoming edition Image Credit: Supplied

The weekly matches will take place every Saturday at the sports fields of Sharjah National Park from 7am to 5.30pm. LSDA is hosting the tournament in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, and the organising company, Reach Target.

A total of 40 football teams, 35 cricket teams, 25 basketball teams, 20 volleyball teams, and 20 hockey teams will compete in the tournament. Teams will be divided into groups, of which the first and second place winners will be selected to play in the final rounds. There will be a closing ceremony to honour the winning teams with cash prizes and gifts amounting to a total of Dh200,000.

'Sports boom'

Al Qaseer said: “This first-of-its-kind tournament in the region, presents sports as a way of life for workers, and as a means of entertainment that complements the general sports scene in the Emirate of Sharjah. By holding the tournament, LSDA aims at contributing to the sports boom in Sharjah, attributed to the support of Dr His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Al Qaseer also attributed the success of the previous editions of the tournament - first launched in 2018 - to the direct follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, founder and director of Reach Target, said: “The success of the previous editions of the tournament will motivate the success of this edition. Our main scope of this cooperation with LSDA is to come out with a successful event that contributes to boosting labour sports in Sharjah as a healthy lifestyle. The tournament also aims to spread the sports culture in the work environment.”