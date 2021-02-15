Dubai: The Labour Sporting Tournament in Sharjah was hailed as a high success as athletes took part in football, basketball, hockey and cricket n the two-week event organised by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah. Held at the Sharjah Sports Council facilities in Sharjah National Park, the competitions did not disappoint.
Salem Youssef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, said: “We have sought in the fourth edition to raise the level of competition among teams, and to provide an opportunity for all government institutions and private companies, to participate in their activities, to enhance transparency, strong ties and cooperation between workers and employers.”