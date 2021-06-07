The donation will be used to provide medical support to people impacted by COVID-19, and other necessary aid to those recovering from the illness, or those who had a death in the family. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Future Philanthropist in association with Dar Al Ber Society has launched a humanitarian initiative called ‘We Are With You, India’ to support India in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dar Al Ber Society has created a separate online donation system to collect funds for the campaign. The allocation and utilisation of the funds collected will be closed monitored by the society. The donation will be used to provide medical support to people impacted by COVID-19, and other necessary aid to those recovering from the illness, or those who had a death in the family.

Support for the people

Mohammed Sohail Al Muhairi, CEO and managing director of Dar Al Ber, said: “‘We are with you, India’ is a humanitarian campaign that aims to ensure that those affected by the pandemic receive appropriate treatment, and other requirements. It also aims to support measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in India, to ensure the health and well-being of the Indian people, and to protect the country’s achievements, stability and development. The initiative carries the UAE’s humanitarian message to the world, and showcases the country’s policy and civilised vision in the charitable work sector.”

Starting with New Delhi

Juhi Yasmeen Khan, founder of Future Philanthropist and a CSR and charity initiative expert, said: “‘We are with you, India’ is the result of in-depth research and several meetings with authorities from government departments and other related fields. We have launched this campaign in association with Dar Al Ber Society, and will start with New Delhi, India’s capital city. After this, depending on the funds collected, we will extend our help to other parts of India.”

How to donate * Visit the Dar Al Ber Society website

* The campaign is subject to the supervision of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. Those wishing to contribute and support the campaign can donate through Du and Etisalat by sending a SMS with the word ‘India’ to the following numbers:

* 6026 for Dh200

* 6027 for Dh100

* 2252 for Dh50

* 6025 for Dh20

* 2289 for Dh10

She added: “We are in constant touch with state governments to ensure the smooth and transparent operations. We are working with local and national government authorities who have expertise in outbreak response protocols and referral procedures. We will roll out the project in multiple phases with the help of a team who will work closely with us. We will make sure the right kind of help reaches the people who need it the most.”

Volunteer groups

The campaign organisers plan to create volunteer groups in India to organise medical camps, create bed space for patients, provide oxygen cylinders and medicines, and to arrange ambulance service.

Aster medical provider

Khan said: “I think the pandemic has taught us how panic never solves anything. When the second wave of pandemic started, we felt extra responsible to work for the community, especially in India and decided to channel our energy into really helping the those in need. Aster DM Foundation Intl will be our medical provider for on-ground activities at phase one. We will work with other medical institutes in the later phases. Aster is sure to provide us with the best medical supplies, services and assistance at the reasonable prices.”