Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Health conducted 165,357 COVID-19 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests. 3,158 new cases of coronavirus were detected, 4,298 recoveries and 15 deaths due to complications were reported.
The latest update takes the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the UAE to 368,175 while total recoveries rose to 356,013. The total death toll as of Saturday is 1,108.
The active cases of COVID-19 in the UAE are now 11,054.
Total vaccine doses distributed have crossed 5.4 million.