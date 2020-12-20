The National Screening Centre in Sharjah can no longer be found on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Vehicles lined up at the SEHA drive through National Screening Center that was previously located at the Golf and Shooting Club in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/GN Archives

Sharjah: Health authorities have announced that the coronavirus testing centre in Sharjah has been relocated over the weekend.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which oversees the National Screening Centre across several locations in the UAE, confirmed that the COVID-19 screening centre has shifted from its previous location on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). The new location of the centre can now be found on Emirates Road (E611) near the Al Bayt Mitwahid hall and the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

The National Screening Centre in Sharjah receives visitors every day of the week from 10 am to 8 pm, and provides drive-through services to detect cases of COVID-19, either by conducting through a nasal swab or through a blood test using laser technology.

Residents who want to book an appointment can do so by calling SEHA on 800 1717 or via the SEHA app.

Other locations

The screening centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain operate from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and the Zayed Sports City Center in Abu Dhabi and Asharej in Al Ain receive visitors from 12 noon to 8 pm on Fridays. Screening centers in the Northern Emirates operate seven days a week from 10 am to 8 pm.

Earlier, Gulf News reported the recognition of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) by the International Hospital Federation’s Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Programme for its response to the pandemic, along with more than 100 hospitals from 28 countries. The recognition was accorded to MoHAP at a virtual event conducted by the International Hospital Federation (IHF).