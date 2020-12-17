Dubai: Adding yet another feather to its cap, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been recognised by the International Hospital Federation’s Beyond the Call of Duty for COVID-19 Programme for its response to the pandemic, along with more than 100 hospitals from 28 countries. The recognition was accorded to MoHAP at a virtual event conducted by the International Hospital Federation (IHF).
The honour comes in recognition of the UAE Health Ministry’s COVID-19 response action plan and the way it has gone beyond the call of duty, in line with its comprehensive strategy. The recognition was granted after a comprehensive international review, led by a 16-member panel of experts from the international health-care industry.
Confirming the award, Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary at MoHAP and chairman of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, attributed the honour to the outstanding capabilities of the health system and the continuous support of the wise leadership of UAE.
“The COVID-19 challenge has demonstrated the distinctive efficiency of the country’s health system and the results of its long investment in the digital health infrastructure. The UAE is determined to continuously improve the treatment journey of patients, integrate smart services and artificial intelligence into health-care services,” said Dr Al Olama.
The efficiency of UAE health system
Dr Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, said: “We are very honoured and proud that the Ministry of Health and Prevention, along with its institutions, has received this important recognition for our strategic response to COVID-19. He added: “Setting up the ‘PaCE COVID Hub’, a smart and integrated platform for responding to COVID-19 cases, was a step in the right direction.”