Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is providing COVID-19 testing services at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for visitors said a DHA official.
Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector said that the DHA has provided this service for company representatives, exhibitors and exhibition-goers who participate in international conferences that are hosted at DWTC. She said the move is in line with DHA’s vision to continue to provide easy and accessible COVID-19 testing services across the emirate.
New centres
In September this year, DHA added three new Covid-19 testing centres. The centres, each with a capacity to carry out 550 tests a day, are located in Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis.
Dr Al Khaja said that Dubai’s capacity of conducting COVID-19 PCR tests has reached more than 80,000 tests per day; this includes both public and private sector providers. The turnaround time for the results is 24 to 48 hours.