Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has closed 354 businesses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra while implementing preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
The closures come as part of ongoing inspections to ensure compliance with precautionary measures.
The Department stated that 29 businesses were closed for violating the implementation of preventive and precautionary measures.
A further 325 facilities were closed due to COVID-19 infections among staff members.
The Department reminded businesses across the emirate about the need to adhere to the highest levels of societal responsibility, health awareness and the compliance with the decisions issued by official authorities and committees to combat the pandemic.
It also emphasized the importance of the role of society members and business owners to promote the efforts of competent authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic and reduce the infected cases numbers, urging adherence to all procedures and instructions relative to health and safety of workers, particularly service providers.
The Department said it would strictly enforce all measures in placeand take action against violators.