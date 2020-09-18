Dubai: Five commercial establishments at various retail and shopping centres in Warsan 3 were penalised after their staff were found not wearing face masks by inspectors from Dubai Economy’s (DED) Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector.
The DED said on Friday field inspectors also warned 10 establishments for their failure to place physical distancing stickers but no outlet was ordered to be closed during the inspections.
Meanwhile, 711 establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures being implemented against coronavirus (COVID-19).
The DED has reiterated its on everyone “to cooperate and contribute to preserving the emirate’s achievements made despite the challenges posed by the pandemic globally.”
“Strict action will be taken against any violation or abuse of the precautionary measures detected by the authorities or reported by consumers and the public,” the DED warned.
The DED said anyone can report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the DED website.