Picture for illustrative purposes: vaccination Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has recently launched the mobile vaccination e-clinic service to provide vaccines for children while they are in their parents’ vehicles.

This will prevent exposure for the children and their parents with no need to get out of the car and enter the health centres.

In a statement sent today (May 5), the MoHAP said the service is now available at most health promotion centres for children aged 4,6, 12 and 18 months.

To make an appointment, the parents need to contact the health centre and provide the necessary information. At the scheduled time, the medical team will receive the child and his parents at the center entrance for further assessment, and to get the child vaccinated while in the car.

The initiative coincides with the World Immunisation Week which takes place in the last week of April under the theme “vaccines work for all”, and as part of MoHAP’s keenness to encourage families to abide by their children’s vaccination in accordance with the National Immunisation Programme.

The MoHAP underlined that all precautions and safety measures have been considered to ensure that children and parents are not exposed to any physical contact, in line with the precautionary measure adopted by the UAE to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We understand that the families are anxious to avoid visiting the health centers due to any possible infections, however, delaying vaccination may cause health troubles to the children and may affect their immunity. The MoHAP has therefore taken the best precautionary measures in accordance with the health care quality standards and pursuant to the universal strategies and objectives of immunisation programmes,” said Dr Hussein Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the MoHAP’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics.