The Pink Caravan Ride offers the UAE community ways to participate in the annual breast cancer awareness drive. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) will embark on its annual ride across the seven emirates next month to raise awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer and offer free screenings and clinical examinations to all UAE residents.

PCR, organised by Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), offers the UAE community ways to participate in the annual breast cancer awareness drive. Both seasoned and inexperienced riders can participate in the campaign this year.

Larger number of riders

As the Equine Route of the 11th edition of PCR moves into a new format this year, participating stables across the UAE will facilitate the involvement of a larger number of riders than ever before by providing equine services and holding special events to attract male and female riders of all nationalities and all ages. Riders can take riding lessons, experience a equine desert escape, or enjoy an exclusive beach ride depending on the accommodating stable.

Inexperienced riders wishing to contribute to the PCR can also learn how to ride. The registration fees to be paid for any of these services will go towards supporting breast cancer patients and providing free medical screening.

Inexperienced riders wishing to contribute to the PCR can also learn how to ride. Image Credit: Supplied

Majid Al Suwaidi, head of the equine committee at PCR, said: “For the first time in its history, the 11th edition of the countrywide Pink Caravan Ride will see the participation of at least one equestrian club from each emirate. This improves the scope for a larger number of individuals to partake in the activities of PCR and volunteer their time and contribute to its fund-raising efforts. By widening the opportunities for participation, PCR is playing a vital role in enabling more members of the UAE community to advocate for breast cancer awareness and make a difference to the well-being of their society.”

Use of proceeds

He added: “All proceeds received from the clubs will be allocated for expenses related to providing free screening, raising awareness of early detection, and towards treatment costs of detected breast cancer patients.”