The DM Aster Healthcare Group the Dubai-based health-care group will develop a 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary care hospital. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, in conjunction with the Government of Cayman Islands, announced an agreement to set up a clinical excellence hub for the Western Hemisphere at the islands, on Tuesday. The agreement will help serve the Caribbean Region, North America, Canada, Latin and South America.

The agreement will see the Dubai-based health-care group initially develop a 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary care hospital, with an opportunity to expand in the future based on needs, alongside an assisted living facility and health-care university in the long-term. With this project, Aster aims to replicate its “Medcity” concept, which has proven to be highly successful as its flagship facility in Kochi, India.

The health-care group team leading the project hopes to break ground by mid-2021, with the commencement of the Aster Cayman Medcity — Phase 1 construction.

Commenting on the agreement, Alden McLaughlin, Premier for the Cayman Islands and Minister for Human Resources, Immigration, Community Affairs, International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, said: “Given both my role as premier and minister with responsibility for International Trade and Investment, I am delighted that an organisation of Aster’s calibre is investing in the Cayman Islands, especially at this time. Aster’s willingness to invest several hundred millions of dollars in the Cayman Islands economy, in spite of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, speaks volumes not only of their confidence in the islands, but also of the resilience of our economy and our people. This project will not only help to diversify our economy, but it will also provide employment and new opportunities for our people during the construction phase and for decades to come.”

Boost for medical tourism

He added: “Aster Cayman Medcity, together with the other healthcare tourism providers on Island, will further put the Cayman Islands in place to become a major regional healthcare hub.”