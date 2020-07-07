His Excellency Hamad Obaid Taryam Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Director of Ajman Medical District and Dr Shajir Gaffar, CEO VPS Healthcare (Dubai and Northern Emirates) signing the MoU at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Residents of Ajman can now avail advanced and complex medical treatment at a nearby Sharjah hospital as Ajman Specialty Hospital has signed a pact with Burjeel Specialty Hospital. The latter will now be taking referral patients from the emirate of Ajman and provide comprehensive and advanced tertiary care services.

Ajman Specialty Hospital is the first such facility in the region under the Ajman government and a majority of the local population are dependent on the facility for their medical needs. A daycare center, the medical unit does not have the facilities to accommodate patients, conduct complex surgeries and provide advanced treatment.

The partnership between the hospitals will let the authorities refer patients requiring complex and advanced treatment to Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah. The agreement focuses on three major areas: surgical procedures, advanced treatment, and medical admissions.

As per the agreement, the specialist doctors at Ajman Specialty Hospital will perform surgeries of their patients utilizing the facility at Burjeel Specialty Hospital. Similarly, patients who require advanced specialist treatments that are unavailable in Ajman can avail it at the Sharjah hospital. Those requiring treatment that requires hospital stay will also benefit from the pact.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Taryam Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Director of Ajman Medical District said: “We encourage agreements that would contribute to the development of health services provided in accordance with the best medical standards. The real motivation behind the cooperation and partnership is to achieve patient satisfaction, exchange experience, enhancement of capabilities, and raise the efficiency of health workers in the emirate.”

CEO VPS Healthcare (Dubai and Northern Emirates) Dr Shajir Gaffar said: “We believe the partnership will help hundreds of residents in the emirate of Ajman in getting advanced treatment. At Burjeel, we deliver quality and compassionate care at world-class standards. We are extremely happy to serve the people of Ajman and hope our services would be beneficial for them.” Burjeel Specialty is a 75-bed multispecialty hospital with advanced treatment facilities.