This means about 47,000 shots were given per day

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, spoke about the vaccination campaign in the UAE during a weeekly press brefing on Tuesday.

She said 8 per cent of the population of the UAE has been vaccinated so far and that the UAE plans to inoculate 50 per cent during the first quarter of 2021.

Dr Al Hosani however called for caution and said even if the vaccine shot has been taken, people should continue to abide by preventive measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

“The vaccine is available at government and private health facilities and vaccination centres. We aim through the vaccination drive to facilitate procedures for a larger segment of society to take the vaccine,” she added.

Rise in cases

She noted that there has been a rise in the number of daily reported cases in the country. “We aim to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by regularly reviewing our procedures and focusing on vaccinating the largest possible percentage of the society ,” Dr Al Hosani said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the vaccine is 100 per cent effective for people over 60 years old. “We advise all people within this category to get the vaccine,” she emphasized.

About 8 per cent of the UAE’s population has been vaccinated, as 826,301 vaccine does have been given so far, accounting for 47,000 shots a day. “We seek to ensure that more than 50 per cent of the UAE’s population have been vaccinated during the first quarter of 2021,” she explained.

She said: "The vaccine is optional not compulsory and it is taken in two doses, which are typically 3-4 weeks apart."

Who gets the vaccine first?

She highlighted that the priority will be given to people who are more vulnerable to complications from the disease. Priority will be given to old people and those who suffer from chronic diseases.

Vaccines protect children and adults against some infectious diseases and their dangerous complications, thereby leading to a healthy society free from communicable diseases and pandemics.