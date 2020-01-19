Image Credit: Supplied

Around 120 patients have benefited so far from Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA’s) Dawa’ee free medication home delivery service.

DHA launched the service last month to further improve patients’ experience and enhance their comfort. Dr Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at DHA, said, “The service has had a lot of demand from elderly and people of determination. We are proud that the service has brought happiness to patients who have medical conditions that may prohibit them from physically going to get their medication. We are planning on expanding this service in the future to not only include the emirate of Dubai but also DHA patients living in the northern emirates.”

How it works

Dawa’ee may be used by Emiratis who have a valid prescription from a DHA health facility or a valid ENAYA or SAADA health insurance programme. They can access the service by logging onto Dha.gov.ae and making a request. Patients need to provide a preferred date of delivery, last appointment details and customer information. The delivery of medications to patients may help improve compliance as well.

“The medication is being delivered by certified DHA pharmacists who counsel patients on the use of prescription and advises patients on how to correctly store the medication, ensuring correct medical consumption to ultimately achieve a healthier and happier community,” added Dr Al Sayed.