The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Janssen, a pharmaceutical company under Johnson & Johnson, to raise community awareness about Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), bolster medical education for health practitioners and develop effective patient support programmes.

Under this agreement, the necessary support for IBD-related activities will be provided, in addition to enhancing cooperation in carrying out patient support programmes, by launching digital applications and educational channels for patients, and the cooperation to release guidelines on how to deal with IBD patients.