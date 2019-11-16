The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Janssen, a pharmaceutical company under Johnson & Johnson, to raise community awareness about Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), bolster medical education for health practitioners and develop effective patient support programmes.
Under this agreement, the necessary support for IBD-related activities will be provided, in addition to enhancing cooperation in carrying out patient support programmes, by launching digital applications and educational channels for patients, and the cooperation to release guidelines on how to deal with IBD patients.
The MoU was signed at MoHAP headquarters by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector and Vishnu Kalra, Regional Executive Director at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, in the presence of Awadh Al Ketbi the Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services and Dr Kalthoom Al Belooshi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals department from the ministry side and Luis Diaz Rubio, Managing Director Emerging Markets from the Janssen side.