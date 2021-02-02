Dubai: Gulf News mourns the loss of a leading former team member, Irshad Nooruddin who was executive director of operations.
Nooruddin passed away on Monday in Dubai following an illness. He was 76. He leaves behind his wife and two children.
Former colleagues fondly remembered Nooruddin as a dedicated and hardworking employee. Gulf News was the first port of call in the UAE for Nooruddin, who had been recruited from his home country of India in 1989. He had joined as financial controller on February 1 of that year.
In 2014, Nooruddin was promoted as executive director of operations, a role he faithfully and diligently fulfilled until his retirement in August 2020.