As the UAE continues to climb the ranks in ease of doing business and consolidate its position as a global business hub, entrepreneurs and companies worldwide are increasingly seeking opportunities to start, relocate, grow, or expand their businesses in the country.

Gulf News’ Invest UAE seminar – taking place on June 25 at Taj Dubai, Business Bay – is an invaluable and timely resource designed to assist entrepreneurs and companies in accessing this dynamic market and accelerating their business within it.

With industry experts from free zones, business set-up, taxation, and legal matters, the seminar offers exclusive insights essential for running operations in the UAE. Attendees gain crucial understanding of the business landscape, strategies for navigating tax and legal frameworks, securing financing for growth, and effectively adapting to market shifts. Invest UAE equips businesses with the tools needed to excel in this burgeoning economy.

“Gulf News has always taken the lead in advancing the UAE’s business and SME landscape, organising several seminars to highlight why the nation stands out as a prime destination for launching and running a business,” says David George, Publisher, Gulf News Commercial Publishing.

“Following the implementation of corporate taxation last year, Gulf News hosted several seminars to help businesses and finance professionals build tax-efficient financing structures. Leveraging our expertise and know-how in the UAE’s SME and business set-up landscape, our latest initiative, Invest UAE, is designed as a comprehensive knowledge platform covering all aspects of establishing and operating a business in the UAE,” adds George.

Gulf News Invest UAE

When: June 25

Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/InvestUAE#/

The day-long seminar agenda features a line-up of panel discussions and keynote speeches, offering deep insights from industry experts into pressing issues within the UAE's investment and business landscape.

Discover the fastest growing industries for start-ups – from renewable energy to disruptive tech – and explore the thriving sectors ripe for investment growth. Experts will shed light on the UAE's progressive policies that help create an ideal destination for foreign investors.

The agenda has a couple of panels dedicated to showcase the pivotal role of free zones in driving entrepreneurial growth in the UAE and accelerating the transition of the nation towards the new economy.

Image Credit: Saumya Sunny/ Gulf News

The seminar has an exclusive session on the UAE’s corporate taxation rules where attendees can find out how the country's low corporate tax rate positions it as a frontrunner in enhancing global competitiveness. They can also gain insights from impactful ventures of entrepreneurs who have transformed ideas into successful businesses in the UAE.

Lastly, to ensure that legal matters do not hinder business growth for SMEs, Gulf News has a dedicated panel, featuring some of the UAE’s top legal experts. This session will help people understand the key legal considerations essential for entrepreneurs before establishing businesses in the UAE. Don't miss out on invaluable insights to ensure a smooth and compliant journey towards success.