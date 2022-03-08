Dubai: Ajman-based Gulf Medical University (GMU) announced on Tuesday that it is prepared to accommodate displaced Indian students from Ukraine with free seats and scholarship based on merit criteria and admission policies of the university.
Students can choose from various programmes in health education and avail opportunities to continue their studies in Collaborative Medical Degree programme, with international universities of Italy, Ghana, Poland, and Malaysia as per their admission requirements.
GMU said there will be a team of dedicated admissions counsellors who can assist transfer and verification of transcripts and required paperwork.
Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group & President – Board of Trustees, GMU – Ajman, UAE, said: “Through a team of dedicated admission counsellors, GMU aims to help students make well-informed decisions regarding their remainder course, assistance in paperwork and smooth transfer. As an Indian, it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation, we trying to help secure the dreams and future of several displaced students.”
How to apply
Students can directly communicate with director of admissions Sherly Koshy and mail their documents to helpline@gmu.ac.ae with their credentials.
Founded in 1998, GMU is owned and managed by Thumbay Group that also owns and manages eight hospitals, 10 clinics, 48 pharmacies and five laboratories. More information on various programmes is on the university’s website.