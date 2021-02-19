Fujairah: Fujairah Municipality has shut down a grocery store in the Jumaa Market (Massafi Market) of Fujairah after an Asian worker at the store was found violating health and hygiene guidelines.
The move came after a video clip of the worker went viral on social media, where he was seen using a vegetable and fruit knife to clean his nails.
Mohammad Saif Al Afkham, Director of Fujairah Municipality, said the inspection and control teams visited the store immediately after the video clip became public and necessary disciplinary measures were taken against the shop and the worker.
Al Afkham stressed that the municipality will not tolerate any commercial facility that does not comply with the laws and health parameters in place, and necessary action will be taken against the offenders. He further said that all facilities must comply with the directives issued by the municipality. He stressed that the municipality was keen to maintain all the preventive and precautionary measures necessary to protect public health, adhere to food safety controls and follow health and hygiene rules.