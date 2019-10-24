The UAE Armed Forces is ready to carry out the military parade Union Fortress 6 at Al Hamra on November 1, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package Union Fortress: Do’s and don’ts issued for public

Dubai: Preparations are underway in Ras Al Khaimah to showcase what is deemed to be one of the largest military exercises ever carried out in the UAE.

The UAE Armed Forces has announced that it is ready to carry out the much anticipated military parade 'Union Fortress 6' at Al Hamra on November 1, 2019.

The event is open to all and free of charge.

Spectators will be able to witness first-hand the dedication and capabilities of the armed forces show.

Union Fortress 6 will demonstrate the UAE Force’s strategic combat techniques in land, sea and air, and with the collaboration of the presidential guard, showcase the country’s military power to perform rapid tasks with flexibility and efficiency.

In a statement, organisers of Union Fortress said: “The sixth edition of the military parade aims to highlight the advanced capabilities of our armed forces. It will show the level of coordination with the various security agencies in the country, and the level of military training by members of the armed forces in the implementation of the various tasks assigned to them, with high accuracy and professionalism.”

The Ras Al Khaimah military parade will emphasise the readiness, courage and professionalism of the armed forces to confront regional threats and all forms of challenges that may face the state and other Arab countries.

"In the Year of Tolerance, we recall the vision of the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to build a modern army built with efficiency, readiness, vigilance and loyalty to the homeland and to our leaders,” said organisers.

The exercise will also demonstrate live action scenarios at Al Hamra. Image Credit: Supplied

The exercise will also witness live action scenarios, which will be shown on a giant screen placed on both sides of the main platform.