Ras Al Khaimah: The UAE Armed Forces yesterday warned that loud noise, including that of helicopters, fighter planes, armoured personnel carriers and speedboats - can be expected in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah, as rehearsals for the 6th edition of Union Fortress get underway in the emirate.

In a statement, the Armed Forces also warned residents against approaching the rehearsal site or taking pictures; fishermen, boats and ships will also be prohibited from coming near the area for safety reasons.