Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Bangkok has warned travellers in the southern states of Thailand to remain indoors as the country braces for a tropical cyclone.
Tropical storm Pabuk is expected to tear across parts of Thailand and Vietnam from January 3 - 5, 2019 that will also bring about heavy bouts of rain and strong winds.
On its official Twitter account, the UAE Embassy said: “The mission urged UAE tourists in the southern states to take precautions as the region braces for a tropical storm accompanied by heavy rain and winds from January 3 to 5.
“In the event of an emergency, please contact the mission on the emergency number +66 871108785.”
The storm is expected to remain a dangerous cyclone as it moves into the Gulf of Thailand by Thursday, according to accuweather.com.
“Additional strengthening is forecast into Friday as the storm tracks over the open water south of Vietnam and Cambodia,” reported AccuWeather.
Rounds of heavy rain are expected to stream across southern Thailand and Myanmar at the end of the week, with 15-30 centimetres of rain.
“This can lead to widespread, dangerous flash flooding and increase the threat of landslides late Thursday through Saturday. Locations in Thailand from Samut Songkhram to Narathiwat will be at risk for these flooding downpours,” it added.
Disaster officials in Thailand called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday to prepare for the rescue missions.