Dubai: Residents who are in the eligible categories for the UAE Golden Visa can apply for the 10-year residency at the GITEX tech show being held Sunday to Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.
They can apply at the platform of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai at GITEX.
The eligible categories include, among others, PhD holders, doctors, engineers in computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology, as well graduates from accredited universities in the UAE with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.
Visitors to GITEX can check the GDRFA-Dubai platform to know all details required to apply for the Golden Visa.
‘You Are Special’
GDRFA-Dubai is showcasing a new service called ‘You Are Special’ at their platform to manage and follow up transactions of large companies and holders of the Golden Visa.
The new service will connect the customer with a dedicated team round-the-clock to manage all enquiries related to GDRFA-Dubai services.
The special team will serve transactions of large companies, holders of Golden Visas and luxury hotels of 4 and 5-star categories, as well as strategic partners of GDRFA-Dubai.
On Sunday, the first day of Gitex Technology Week, GDRFA-Dubai provided a live-broadcast of Expo 2020 Dubai through a big screen at its platform.
Latest tech
During the three-day event, visitors can have a virtual tour through GDRFA-Dubai’s website link on their Instagram page to check their latest smart projects.
Lieutenant General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai, said that the department is keen to participate at GITEX every year with its latest projects.
“We are happy to participate in this year distinguished edition to show our innovative projects and services to customers. We will exchange best practices in the digital transformation sector in line with UAE’s goal to be best country in investing in artificial intelligence,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.