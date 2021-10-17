Visitors can head to the GDRFA-Dubai platform at the event to avail special services

Lieutenant General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai (left), with Lietenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri (second from left), Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, at the GDRFA-Dubai platform at GITEX at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday Image Credit: Ali Al Shouk/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents who are in the eligible categories for the UAE Golden Visa can apply for the 10-year residency at the GITEX tech show being held Sunday to Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

They can apply at the platform of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai at GITEX.

The eligible categories include, among others, PhD holders, doctors, engineers in computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology, as well graduates from accredited universities in the UAE with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

Visitors to GITEX can check the GDRFA-Dubai platform to know all details required to apply for the Golden Visa.

‘You Are Special’

GDRFA-Dubai is showcasing a new service called ‘You Are Special’ at their platform to manage and follow up transactions of large companies and holders of the Golden Visa.

The new service will connect the customer with a dedicated team round-the-clock to manage all enquiries related to GDRFA-Dubai services.

The special team will serve transactions of large companies, holders of Golden Visas and luxury hotels of 4 and 5-star categories, as well as strategic partners of GDRFA-Dubai.

On Sunday, the first day of Gitex Technology Week, GDRFA-Dubai provided a live-broadcast of Expo 2020 Dubai through a big screen at its platform.

Latest tech

During the three-day event, visitors can have a virtual tour through GDRFA-Dubai’s website link on their Instagram page to check their latest smart projects.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai, said that the department is keen to participate at GITEX every year with its latest projects.