While it is a famous destination for beach lovers and honeymooners, the 115-island archipelago in the Indian Ocean is also a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. With its natural charm and having plenty of activities on offer, no two islands are the same and every island has its own hidden gems.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Praslin is the second-largest island of Seychelles, lying northeast of the main island of Mahé. It is accessible by domestic flights 15 minutes from the main island. It was named Isle de Palmes by explorer Lazare Picault in 1744. During that time it was used as a hideaway by pirates and Arab merchants. In 1768 it was renamed Praslin in honour of French diplomat César Gabriel de Choiseul, duc de Praslin.
Image Credit: Credit: Image courtesy of Torsten Dickmann by Seychelles Tourism Board as supplied by via the Media Hub
One of the best places to visit in Praslin island, Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve is a nature park and UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 1983 Vallée de Mai became a UNESCO World Heritage site, recognising the outstanding value of the forest. It consists of a well-preserved palm forest, flagship species made up of the island endemic coco de mer, as well as five other endemic palms.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
The coco de mer (Lodoicea maldivica), a monocot tree in the Arecaceae (palm) family, has the largest seeds (double nut seed/double-lobed coconut) of any plant in the world.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Unlike the coconut palm, the coco de mer palm has separate male and female trees. The source of the nut was eventually traced back to Seychelles, sometime in the middle of the 18th century.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Coco de Mer is the world’s heaviest seed, weighing in at between 15kg and 30kg and for centuries it was thought to come from a tree beneath the ocean.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Another must-visit island in the country is La Digue. The pristine island is 43km from the main island of Mahé and 6.5 km from Praslin. It is the fourth-largest island in Seychelles. This granite island receives its visitors mainly by boat at the quaint jetty at La Passe.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Your visit to the Seychelles wouldn't be complete if you don't get a chance to see and take a snap of one of its most famous beaches – Anse la Source d'Argent. Locals call place as the "postcard" of Seychelles as it is the most-photographed beach in Seychelles. The beach has been used as the backdrop for numerous advertising campaigns for brands like Bounty Chocolate.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
To see the tradition of La Digue, a visit to L’Union Estate is a must. Thousands of tourists flock to L’Union Estate every year to see and experience the big and towering granite rock formations, one of the most-photographed formations on Earth.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
The L'union Estate Park comprises of Aldabra giant tortoises pen, copra (dried coconut kernels) factory, vanilla plantation and the cemetery of the first settlers of La Digue Island.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
The giant land tortoise is endemic to the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles. It is one of the largest tortoises in the world.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Mahé is Seychelles’ main island and is home to the capital, Victoria. In Victoria, you can visit different historical or landmark places in the country.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
At the centre of Victoria, you can see the Victoria Clocktower. Some people call it the small version of Big Ben. Built in England, the clock tower arrived on the island in nine cases and it took nine days to put it in place. It was unveiled on April 1, 1903.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
The Arulmigu Navasakti Vinayagar temple is the first and the only Hindu temple in Seychelles that has Ganesha as the presiding deity.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Seychelles is home to a wide array of seafoods, fruits and vegetables, and the Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market is the best place to check out the island’s fresh produce. Plus, you can also find gift and souvenir shops. The market is typical of Seychellois culture.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
If you are looking for shops to buy souvenir items, visit the souvenir kiosk fiennes esplanade. L’ Esplanade is just a walking distance from the Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market. One of the most famous souvenir items to buy is the coconut oil.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
One of the major crops in the country is the coconut tree. One should try a sip of fresh coconut juice.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
With its abundance of seafood and coconuts, it is no wonder that Seychelles’ "national food" is the octopus curry (Kari Zourit). The Seychelles Creole dish is available anywhere in Seychelles – be it in luxury hotels or restaurants.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Since coconut is a big industry in the island, among the locals’ many handicrafts are items made of handmade-coconut leaf like hats, vegetable tray and even brooms.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza
Having a great place to stay will make your holiday in Seychelles even more memorable. One of the unique places to go is the Mango House Seychelles, which recently opened this year. The place offers a homey feel – staying away from the mould of traditional luxury hotels. It was once the grand family home of Italian fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri.
Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza