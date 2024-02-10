ABU DHABI: The Union for Human Rights Association held its first General Assembly (GA) in Abu Dhabi on 8th February 2024, with the participation of founding members and representatives from the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD). The GA meeting witnessed the election of the members of the association's board of directors for the first term, which will last for four years.

The General Assembly commended the commitment of the UAE and its wise leadership to establish national mechanisms concerned with human rights, especially the activation of civil society institutions, and the promotion of respect for human rights in the country and its continuous and constant effort to improve the human rights situation based on the constitution and national legislations.

The assembly also affirmed its commitment to achieving the goals and objectives for which the association was established, expressing its deep appreciation to the MoCD for its keenness to strengthen its partnerships with all civil society institutions in the country, and the interest shown by the DCD in supporting the association and achieving partnership in everything that contributes to the development and activation of civil society institutions in the country, and ensuring their important role in highlighting the civilised and human face of the UAE at all levels.

At the end of the GA's work, the association's board of directors held its first meeting, where the elections for the association's board of directors for the first term, which ends in 2028, took place. The results of the elections were as follows:

Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi was elected as the President of the Association's Board of Directors.

Mariam Al Ahmadi was elected as the Vice President.

Omran Al Khouri was elected as the Secretary General.

Salam Mohammed Abukarnib was elected as the Treasurer.

Israa Al Ameri was elected as a Member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, President of the Union Human Rights Association, affirmed the association's commitment to and support for the fundamental values and principles related to human rights, which are enshrined in the constitution and laws of the state, and in all conventions related to international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Al Kaabi explained that the association will target 16 integrated human rights specialties in its work, including providing advice on national reports submitted by the state to international bodies and mechanisms concerned with human rights, promoting respect for civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights for all segments of society, and activating its regional and international role, in terms of interaction and participation with all bodies and mechanisms and in all international events and activities related to human rights, in addition to spreading the culture of human rights.