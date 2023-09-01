Abu Dhabi: An employee's work type determines job benefits in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Friday tweeted, clarifying six types of work patterns that fall under Federal Decree-Law Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship.
According to the ministry, each work pattern has specific provisions concerning end of service benefits and annual leave based on the nature of the employment. The Ministry emphasised that these patterns aim to provide flexibility for both employers and employees, accommodating the diverse needs of the modern workplace.
Here’s a breakdown of the six types of work patterns:
Full-time Employment
This entails working for one employer for the entirety of the daily working hours on all designated working days.
Remote Work
Specifics regarding this pattern were not detailed in the ministry’s release but typically pertain to jobs performed away from a traditional office setting.
3. Job Sharing
Details about this pattern were not included in the recent clarification but generally refer to two or more individuals sharing the responsibilities and hours of a single full-time position.
4. Part-time Employment
Under this pattern, a worker can work for one or multiple employers but only for a designated number of working hours or days.
5. Temporary Work:
This refers to jobs that have a predetermined duration, often tied to a specific task or project. The employment concludes once the task or project is completed.
6. Flexible Work:
This pattern is characterised by variability in working hours or days, depending on the workload, economic conditions, and the operational needs of the employer. The employee might be required to work at fluctuating times based on the job’s conditions and requirements.