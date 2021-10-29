Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his country’s Republic Day today.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the Turkish President on the occasion.