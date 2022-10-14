Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid after he was elected as the new President of Iraq.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar messages to the new Iraqi President.
Abdul Latif Rashid, a 78-year-old Iraqi Kurd, was elected as head of state, replacing Barham Saleh, by the parliament on Thursday.
Rashid won more than 160 votes against 99 for the incumbent Saleh, an Iraqi assembly official said.