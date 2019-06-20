Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Jordan on Thursday started joint military drills in demonstration of the robust cooperation ties between the two countries.

Titled ‘Bonds of Strength’, the exercises are part of the ongoing military collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries to improve their fighting capabilities and combat readiness in face of the various challenges besetting the region.

They have gained growing importance owing to the current developments in the region, which entail maintaining the highest level of readiness to ensure the protection of the country’s national gains and assets and deter any attempts to inflict damage on Arab and Gulf national security.

The UAE and Jordan share identical views on confronting the current menacing threats to the region, with both of them being active members of the Global Coalition against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Both countries are participating in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in support of legitimacy in Yemen against Al Houthi militias that are seeking to undermine the unity and security of Yemen.

They also categorically reject all interferences in the internal affairs of the region and stand up to all conspiracies and plots hatched to destabilise the region and destroy its assets.