A volcano spewed ash in Bali, and the UAE Embassy has warned tourists to be on the alert

A family on a motorcycle pass the Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background in Karangasem, Indonesia, on November 27, 2017. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Jakarta has issued a travel alert for tourists after a volcano erupted in Bali.

Mount Agung erupted at 3.21am local time on Sunday morning, and spewed ash up to 2,000 metres high.

The UAE mission alert citizens travelling to Indonesia’s holiday destination to be vigilant for any further development regarding the volcano’s activity.

In a statement, the embassy said: “Due to the state of Mount Agung, the UAE Embassy in Indonesia advises Emiratis on the island of Bali to stay away from the volcano, take precautions and follow safety instructions. Please register with the ‘Twajudi’ service so we can locate your whereabouts. In the event of an emergency, contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s call centre on 800 44444.”

A number of areas across Indonesia, including in Sulawesi, Lombok and the Sumatra region, are still reeling from the aftermath of earthquakes that broke out in February and March 2019.

As of Wednesday, April 24, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised against all travel within four kilometres of the Mount Agung crater in east Bali, and to stay at least seven kilometres away from Mount Sinabung crater in Kalo Regency, North Sumatra.