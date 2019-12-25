Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on in Burkina Faso that left scores of innocent people dead and others injured.
"We strongly condemn these criminal acts and reject all forms of violence and terrorism that undermine security and stability, which are completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.
The ministry extends its condolences to the families of victims, and wished the injured a swift recovery.