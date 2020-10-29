Dubai: The UAE on Thursday condemned the attack that took place at the French consulate in Jeddah, WAM reported. The attack, which was carried out by a Saudi man, resulted in injuring the consulate guard.
“The UAE denounces such acts of vandalism,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.
The ministry expressed its total rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilise security and stability, in contradiction to all religious and human values and principles. The ministry wished the wounded guard a swift recovery.
A Saudi citizen wounded a guard in a knife attack at the French consulate in Jeddah on Thursday, state media and the French embassy said. Adding 'The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack. The guard was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger.'