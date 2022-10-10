Belgrade: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, have discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation.

They also discussed opportunities to extend their cooperation so as to serve their mutual interests within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership as well as a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest during a working visit in Belgrade.

President Vucic welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation to Serbia, stressing that the visit provides a strong impetus for the development of strong bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Serbian President reviewed various aspects of economic, commercial and political cooperation.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, and stressed the need for joint action to support peace, stability and development at the regional and global level.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides affirmed their shared interest in continuing communication and constructive work at all levels to strengthen UAE-Serbian relations, especially in light of their efforts to build sustainable model economic partnerships in line with development priorities.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court; Mubarak Saeed Burshaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; and Mohamed Alabbar.

On the Serbian side, the meeting was attended by Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia; Bratislav Gasic, head of the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA); Nenad Miloradovic, Assistant Minister of Defence; Ivica Kojić, Chief of Staff to the President; Tatjana Jović, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President; Suzana Vasiljević, Media Adviser to the President; and Tsitsmil Danilo, Investment Adviser to the President.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived earlier in the day at Belgrade Airport, where he was received by the Serbian President.