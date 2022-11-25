Dubai/ Abu Dhabi: The Organising Committee of the 51st UAE National Day Celebrations is inviting everyone who calls the UAE home to join in nationwide celebrations marking the country’s 51st National Day on December 2.

Preparations are underway, and this year’s celebration “will continue the legacy of bringing the nation and people together in a moment of unity and celebration honouring the UAE’s modern-day pioneers and creators of the country’s collective future,” organisers said.

Government entities, private companies, schools and organisations can download the specialised kit, which includes the 51st National Day brandmark, in preparation for the nationwide celebrations. The kit is available on the UAE National Day’s official website.

Reminders and regulations

Authorities have also issued reminders during the National Day celebrations. On Friday, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced several rules for everyone to follow while celebrating the national day to ensure public safety. These are mainly about traffic rules and regulation on decorating vehicles during the National Day.

1. Marches and random gatherings are prohibited

2. Those celebrating National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel

3. Using a spray of all types is prohibited, whether by motorists, passengers, or pedestrians

4. Front or back number plate must not be effaced, vehicle colour may not be changed, and no blackout or windshield tinting is allowed

5. Writing any phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited

6. Vehicles may not carry passengers more than the authorised number, and no passenger may get out of the windows and open the sunroof of the vehicle at all times

7. Vehicles may not be equipped with any loud noise materials or have unlicensed additions to the engine structure or extensions that restrict visibility

8. Motorists are not allowed to disrupt traffic or block others’ roads

9. Reckless driving is not permitted on internal or external road

10. It is illegal to cover the side windows and front and rear windshields of the vehicle with stickers or place a front sunshade.

Guidelines

The Abu Dhabi Police have released a series of regulations for car decorations, which are permitted in Abu Dhabi between November 28 and December 6. Those who fail to remove additional car decorations after this date will be fined, the Police warned in a statement on its social media platforms on Friay.

Abu Dhabi Police also issued instructions designed to minimise public inconvenience.

Vehicle decorations

-Do not obscure or cover licence plates

-Do not obscure windows or windshields with decorations, or apply unlicensed tints

-Avoid installing decorative items that can hamper safety, such as a flagpole

-Ensure that the decoration does not modify the colours of your vehicle

-Remember that offensive phrases cannot be used in car decorations

Celebrations

-Remember that the use of party sprays is banned completely

-Never lean out of a moving vehicle

-Do not overload the vehicle beyond its maximum capacity

-Ensure that passengers are safely seated in the vehicle, and do not allow them on to the trunk of a pickup truck, or atop a car

-Do not allow horses or camels onto the roads

Traffic regulations

-Do not step out of a vehicle in the middle of the road, or leave it unattended with the engine running

-Do not park the vehicle in undesignated spaces, including on the hard shoulder or bus stops and taxi laybys

-Do not obstruct traffic flow

Long weekend