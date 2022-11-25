Dubai: Get ready to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with an array of entertainment, events and experiences taking place throughout Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the celebrations will run from December 2 until 11 in Dubai for 10 days of events, concerts, firework displays, shopping deals, dining experiences and entertainment offers.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “The 51st UAE National Day celebrations honour the monumental growth and continuous innovation of our great nation. Supported by Dubai’s prosperous retail sector, we will pursue the country’s legacy of bringing the nation and people together in a moment of unity and celebration.

The best Dubai has to offer

“The city’s wide array of festivities to celebrate National Day will showcase the best Dubai has to offer across its iconic landmarks and world-class entertainment destinations,” noted Al Khaja, adding: “We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the globe to join the citizens and residents of Dubai as we recognise and celebrate UAE National Day together — taking pride in the nation and sharing in extraordinary and enjoyable events for all.”

Fireworks

Head over to some of the best spots in the city to get full views of the fabulous fireworks displays for UAE National Day, in the four colours of the UAE national flag.

On December 2, head to Al Seef and The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters at 8pm; or The Pointe and Dubai Festival City Mall at 9pm.

Concerts and shows

Visit the stunning Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City on December 2 for an incredible night of music featuring leading Emirati and GCC artists, including Eidha Al Mehali and Dalia Mubarak. Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show running from 8:30pm until 12am. Tickets begin at just Dh100 and can be purchased from Platinumlist.

Dubai Festival City Mall will have Fayez Al Saeed hosting the opening ceremony at Festival Bay with a live concert at 8pm on December 2, followed by a specially choreographed IMAGINE and fireworks show that will light up the sky in the colours of the UAE flag at 9pm.

Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan will have a show on December 2 at 8.30pm at the fountain area of City Walk; while over at Dubai Opera, Moroccan comedian Abdul Rahman Ouaabed, popularly known as EKO, will have a show at 8pm.

King of 90s pop, Lucky Ali, will be performing at The Agenda on December 3 as part of the Winter Music Fest, which will bring some of Bollywood’s most popular musicians to the city.

Residents and tourists can also immerse in Korean culture through a Hallyu content exhibit at the Mall of the Emirates’ Art Centre running until December 3; while shoppers can enjoy traditional music from travelling Al Harbia Band on December 2 and 3 at various malls across Dubai.

Modesh and Dana

From December 2 to 11, shoppers will have the chance to meet with iconic characters Modesh and Dana as the friends visit some of the most iconic spots in the city. To greet them, make sure to stop by the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Gate Avenue, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Circle, Nakheel Mall, Al Khawaneej Walk, Deira City Centre and Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Family entertainment

Dubai Festival City Mall will have flag decorations and roaming entertainment all throughout December 2 December. UAE nationals shopping for Dh300 or more from December 1 to 5 stand a chance to win Air Arabia tickets for two.

Mercato Mall will have live entertainment, musical parades and fun activities for the whole family from December 2 to 4. Kids can take part in creative workshops and have their faces painted with UAE-themed designs.

At The Pointe, alongside the fireworks and fountain show at 9pm on December 2, there will also be activities in the event plaza for the little ones to enjoy.

La Mer and The Beach opposite JBR will have special offers from December 2 to 4. Visit. On December 3, La Mer will host a traditional Al Harbia Band to entertain visitors.

Visit also Al Khawaneej Walk, BoxPark and Last Exit Al Khawaneej for exclusive dining, shopping and entertainment deals. There is also a special hospitality tent with coffee and dates service, a falconry show and music from December 2 to 4, from 4pm until 10pm. There will also be a UAE National Day Parade on December 2 at BoxPark and Last Exit Al Khawaneej.

Ibn Battuta Mall will host fun activities for children, including henna artists, face painting, origami and sand bottle workshops from December 2-4 at the main entrance of the Egypt Court in front of Kidz Palooza.

Special offers

Restaurants across the city will have special offers and curated tasting menus and events. At Lido on Queen Elizabeth 2, there will be a sumptuous buffet of authentic Arabic food, for just Dh150 per person, inclusive of soft drinks and water. Children under 6 years old dine for free, and children aged 6 to 11 get 50 per cent off.

Mondoux pastry chefs will be creating a giant UAE flag with custom crafted cream and berry cakes. All restaurant guests will be offered a slice of cake on the house to celebrate UAE National Day.

There is also a culinary feast at JA Resort, and an exclusive performance by renowned Emirati singer Fatima Zahrat Al-Ain, and her daughter Rawda.

Emirati-owned Monno Ristorante will be serving guests a limited-edition UAE flag pizza made in true Neapolitan style while there are special cupcakes at Mangolia Bakery Springs Souk,

Rove Hotels, Project Chaiwala, and Frying Pan Adventures are back with a food and chai tour, specially curated for UAE National Day celebrations while Time Out Market Dubai will have special offers from December 2 to 4.

Football fever

Budx FIFA Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour can host up to 10,000 football fans to celebrate the beautiful game. International artists like Brazilian diva Ludmilla, and local DJs such as Mr Shef Codes, Kaboo and Flippside will keep the electric vibes going between and after matches.

Meanwhile, hundreds of regional and international rugby teams will put their best foot forward during Emirates Dubai 7s at the Sevens Stadium, one of the largest sports and entertainment festivals in the Middle East, from December 1 to 3.

More activities

Join the Skechers Performance UAE National Day Run 2022 at The Track Meydan Golf on 2 December at 7.30am. This community challenge will see runners of all ages and abilities, from beginners to experts, come together to mark this momentous occasion. Sprint or stroll distances of 3km, 5km, 10km or 16km on the closed-off roads in this scenic area while taking in views of the city skyline along the course.

From December 3 to February 17, the world-famous Murder Mystery experience makes its way to Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai. This 90-minute interactive entertainment program allows participants to use their detective skills to solve a mystery while uncovering secrets and hidden motives along the way. All contestants can enjoy a 30-minute food and drink service on the terrace with spectacular creek views before the activity.

From December 1 to 3, Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks & Resorts will host special UAE National Day celebrations, including Arabic tents with henna, live cooking and kids face painting, folkloric entertainment from Ayala Dancers and Hag al Laila Traditional Kids Dance

Raffles and prizes

Until November 30 download the Idealz app or visit its website to purchase a Rosa Set worth Dh50 to gain entry to take home Dh2 million during the raffle draw on December 2.