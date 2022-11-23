Sharjah: Dibba Al Hisn, a city in Sharjah emirate, will present a host of early activities and events for the 51st UAE National Day (December 2) festivities.
A celebration is planned on Friday, November 25. A public march will begin at 4pm from the entrance of Dibba Al Hisn Beach Park to the Dibba Al Hisn Flag square. Folkloric dances and songs, lyrical national operetta, poetry, competitions and fireworks will be included in the celebrations that will last until 9pm.
Ahmed Abdullah bin Yarouf Al-Naqbi, president of the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn, said: “Dibba Al Hisn bears witness to the rich and ancient history of the UAE. Throughout the ages, it has stood with majesty and pride, and its archaeological fortress, which is a few hundred years old, has stood as a witness to the strength of man on this land.”
He added: “Like the agricultural crops that grow throughout the area, the love of the nation grows in the hearts of the residents of Dibba Al Hisn. The city has formed, since ancient times, a meeting spot for the merchants of many countries, just as the Emirates today is a meeting spot for the peoples of the world. History will repeat itself for the beautiful, renewable story called the Emirates.”