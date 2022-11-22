Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi is gearing up to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with a fireworks display. The event will take place at The Promenade Al Maryah Island on December 2 and 3.
The fireworks display will be open to the public with parking in “close proximity”. This year’s celebration will showcase UAE’s history to visitors on the island and provide the opportunity for them to experience the heritage of the nation. Guests are invited to visit The Promenade as the blend of green, black, white and red fireworks fill the sky with colours of the UAE Flag.
The Promenade is home to views of Abu Dhabi along its 5.4km waterfront, in addition to cafes, bistros and restaurants.
Al Maryah Island continues to welcome tourists, businesses and families from across the globe with its “all-in-one global financial and lifestyle destination” offer.
The Island is set to host other events in the coming months, including The Ripe Market, which will take place at Al Maryah Island from December 2 to April 2023, from 3pm-10pm every Friday and Saturday. The market will host local businesses, artisans, and a range of performances and activities for families and friends of all ages.
The Island is also set to host activities for Winter Wonderland, New Year’s Eve, and more.