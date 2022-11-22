The ceremony will start at 4.30pm with a march led by a military music band, followed by the Harbia show that reflects the meanings of Emirati culture followed by various shows, participations of educational institutions in the region, and many competitions, prizes, raffles and games.

Blending history

Maleha is known for blending history, nature and culture as part of its surroundings that date back to 300 years BC. Khalid Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: “As we look forward to the bright future of the UAE in its next centenary by 2071, we are preparing for our celebrations in Maleha to start the second 50 years of the country. We rely on the extended history of the Emiratis on this land that turns history into a future and raises the status of those who live on its land that accommodates the nationals, residents and visitors, just as the hearts of its people is full with goodness and love for others.”

Message of love