Sharjah: The town of Maleha in Sharjah emirate will host early celebrations for the UAE’s 51st National Day (December 2) on Thursday, November 24.
The event will witness the participation of educational institutions, the supervision of the Municipal Council Celebration Committee and the municipality in the Maleha area.
The ceremony will start at 4.30pm with a march led by a military music band, followed by the Harbia show that reflects the meanings of Emirati culture followed by various shows, participations of educational institutions in the region, and many competitions, prizes, raffles and games.
Blending history
Maleha is known for blending history, nature and culture as part of its surroundings that date back to 300 years BC. Khalid Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: “As we look forward to the bright future of the UAE in its next centenary by 2071, we are preparing for our celebrations in Maleha to start the second 50 years of the country. We rely on the extended history of the Emiratis on this land that turns history into a future and raises the status of those who live on its land that accommodates the nationals, residents and visitors, just as the hearts of its people is full with goodness and love for others.”
Message of love
Sultan Ali Saif Al Ketbi, chairman of the Municipal Council of Maliha, said: “We always follow the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who guides us to the importance of culture and heritage in shaping our national and human character, while instilling the traditions of our fathers in our children and future generations. Therefore, our celebrations on this occasion are characterised by heritage, its colours and flavour, to write a message of love from the people of the UAE to their country and create a civilised feeling that is felt by everyone.”