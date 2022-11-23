Dubai: Global Village, the outdoor destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment in Dubai, is gearing up for the 51st UAE National Day with guests able to enjoy musical performances, along with themed activities and entertainment, from December 1 to December 4.
Global Village guests will be able to enjoy a orchestra made up of 33 musicians who will be performing a selection of traditional songs on the main stage, including the national anthem ‘Ishy Bilady’. A violinist and harpist will also be performing a selection of popular Emirati songs. Alongside these performances, the main stage will host a range of cultural shows from the 27 pavilions represented at Global Village.
Fireworks and lights
Celebrating National Day under the theme ‘Brighter Together, Global Village will be adorned in the colours of the UAE flag, Celebration Walk’s arches will be decorated with the verses of the national anthem and the main entrance gates and the Carnaval lit up with a special National Day light display. Each evening at 9pm a spectacular fireworks display will also light up the Dubai skies with the colours of the UAE flag.
Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager, Guest Relations, Global Village, said: “As UAE’s home-grown entertainment brand, we are excited to be hosting a great line-up of activities on National Day and to provide a venue for families and friends to come together and celebrate our great nation.”
Guests can also pick up National Day memorabilia from the UAE, Al Sana’a and Khalifa Foundation pavilions, as well as dine at the traditional food outlets across Global Village.