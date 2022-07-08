Dubai: As Muslims will be celebrating Eid Al Adha tomorrow, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his greetings and good wishes to the people of the UAE and to Arab and Islamic nations celebrating the occasion.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated all those celebrating the holy occasion.

“On this great day ... The Day of Arafat, we pray to Allah Almighty to accept the good deeds of pilgrims and to accept our good deeds as well. Congratulations to the UAE, Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

May Allah continue to bless our people and the people of the Arab and Islamic countries with good health, peace, security and wealth. Eid Mubarak,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Eid Al Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is celebrated throughout the Muslim world on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month on the Islamic calendar.

Spectacular extravaganzas

Abu Dhabi will create an exciting line-up of festive experiences this Eid Al Adha, offering residents and visitors a weekend packed with unmissable events, from immersive cultural experiences to stunning fireworks, a family-fun gaming festival and unmissable ‘staycation’ offers.

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al Adha at 9pm. In addition, Yas Bay will showcase a vibrant fireworks display on the first three days of Eid at 9pm daily.

Visitors can take in the views from the terraces of Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Mall, making the most of the Eid weekend by participating in some of the retail and culinary deals on offer.

Straddling the Eid weekend, the 11-day Yas Gaming Festival is entertaining families and youth with the latest video games and gaming tournaments. Visitors can enjoy PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox action, take on legendary games in the retro arcade section, or go head-to-head with friends on life-size racing simulators.

The programme will also feature daily stage games and activities, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, daily prize quests and Cosplay competitions.