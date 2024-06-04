Through the provision of cash-for-shelter, this initiative has helped refugees from originating countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda build their own homes and shelter units, according to their personal preferences and within specific guidelines. This approach allows refugees to purchase essential materials like cement and timber from the host communities, thereby also contributing to the local markets.

A refugee family in their new home at the Kalobeyei settlement in Kenya. Image Credit: Supplied

The first year of the initiative saw the construction of 407 permanent shelters, alongside the provision of equipment to deliver clean water supply to the homes of refugees and the host community with another 350 units constructed in the second year.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Our collaboration with The Big Heart Foundation and UNHCR has not just provided shelter but also created communities armed with hope and dignity. This first-of-its-kind partnership has directly engaged customers, demonstrating how coordinated efforts can achieve greater impact and scale. Witnessing the real impact of our joint efforts reinforces our commitment to aiding those in need and drives us to continue making a meaningful difference.”

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of TBHF, said: “The ‘Home for a Home’ initiative exemplifies TBHF’s strategic vision of fostering long-term, sustainable solutions for vulnerable populations. Through partnerships with Arada and UNHCR, we’ve leveraged our collective strengths to provide immediate housing and build resilient communities with access to essential resources. This initiative underscores the significance of strategic partnerships in addressing complex humanitarian challenges and reaffirms TBHF’s commitment to creating impactful and enduring change.”

Nader El Nakib, UNHCR’s Chief of Private Sector Partnerships in MENA, said: “This partnership exemplifies how collective and innovative action can significantly impact and improve the lives of vulnerable host communities and forcibly displaced people around the world. Together, we can make a real difference in addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the global refugee crisis.”

Since its inception, Arada has partnered with TBHF as its primary corporate social responsibility (CSR) partner, supporting the foundation’s mission to empower vulnerable children and families worldwide. Arada has also been partnering with UNHCR since 2022 upon the launch of the first edition of the ‘Home for a Home’ initiative.