Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin here. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also met Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, during his visit to the Sri Lanka Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai today.
Sheikh Mohammed and Mishustin discussed bilateral relations and ways of boosting cooperation across various fields.
“The UAE shares unique relations with Russia, 80 per cent of Arab investments in Russia are from the UAE and 90 per cent of Russian investments in the Arab world are in the UAE. We have 4,000 Russian companies, and we are the largest trading partner of Russia in the Gulf,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Mishustin is visiting the UAE to participate in the opening ceremony of Russia National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries.