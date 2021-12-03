Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received a phone call from Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.
During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee anniversary and wished the UAE and its people continued growth and prosperity. Sheikh Mohammed thanked Mirziyoyev for his goodwill towards the UAE and its people and wished Uzbekistan further progress and success.
Sheikh Mohammed and the Uzbek President also discussed the strong friendship and cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to expand ties.